Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: 6 of a family found dead inside their house in Shastri Park area

In a heart-wrenching incident, six members of a family died due to suffocation while two others sustained burn injuries in Delhi's Shastri Nagar area.

Four men, one woman and a 1.5-year-old baby lost were among those who lost their lives.

According to sources, the family had lit a mosquito coil in the house which fell on the mattress. The mattress caught fire which led to the room getting filled with smoke causing suffocation and the eventual death of the family members.

The family members were sleeping in a room on the first floor of the house. Two other family members had sustained severe injuries in the fire.

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur's Basmandi | WATCH

ALSO READ | Greater Noida: Major fire erupts in Gaur City flat, furniture worth lakhs reduced to ashes | WATCH