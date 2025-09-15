Delhi: Fake cops loot 1.4 kg gold, Rs 20 lakh cash from gold smelting shop in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar The robbery was reported to the Farsh Bazar police station through a PCR call at 2:50 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of a police team to the scene, the officer stated.

New Delhi:

Two individuals, posing as police officers, allegedly looted over Rs 20 lakh in cash and 1.4 kg of gold from a gold smelting shop in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area, PTI reported citing the police. The robbery occurred on Monday around 1:50 PM at a shop located in Chhota Bazar.

Police said the shop owner, Shankar Pujari, filed a complaint over the incident. He said three of his employees — Vikram, Jeevan and Vikas — were present at the shop when the incident happened.

"The complainant's brother Shambu went home for lunch at 1.50 pm. Soon two persons entered the shop, and introduced themselves as police officers. They overpowered the staff and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in cash and about 1,400 gm of gold," the news agency quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to help identify those involved.