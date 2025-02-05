Delhi elections: PM Modi urges voters to participate in festival of democracy, gives special message to youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi elections 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy as voting started in the Delhi Assembly elections. He also gave a special message to youth, saying 'remember - first vote, then refreshment.'

"Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!" PM Modi said in an X post.

PM Modi has spearheaded the BJP's intense campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi since 2015.

Voting underway for high-stakes Delhi polls

Meanwhile, voting began for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the AAP eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.

Around 1.56 crore eligible voters started casting their ballots at 7 am on Wednesday. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital. With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, all eyes are on Delhi's electorate as they head to the polling booths.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 pm. The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure smooth voting.

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, with special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, at some locations.

