Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Kejriwal to Parvesh Verma to Sisodia, key candidates in the fray

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Amid tight security, the stage is set for the Assembly elections in the national capital as the city will witness a three-cornered contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress for the February 5 election. While the AAP is trying its best to retain power for a third consecutive time, the BJP and Congress are making all efforts to get their best share of the political pie in the polls. This time, a total of 699 candidates will contest polls on 70 Delhi Assembly seats in the February 5 election.

The New Delhi constituency, from where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections, has the highest number of 23 candidates. While the BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma (son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress has named Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit) from the seat.

Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar have the lowest, with just five candidates each. Followed by Tilak Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Greater Kailash, Mangol Puri, and Tri Nagar with six candidates each, as per ECI.

Delhi Assembly Election: Check key candidates in fray

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP): Former CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency and is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. He first fought from the New Delhi seat, and this trend has followed for the last three Assembly elections. Later, in the 2013 elections, he won the seat against Congress' Sheila Dikshit, who was the then Chief Minister of Delhi.

Manish Sisodia (AAP): A founding member of AAP and a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia this time will contest from Jangpura against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. The Congress has put up Farhad Suri as its candidate from this seat against Sisodia.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP): Ramesh Bidhuri has been fielded by the BJP against Delhi CM Atishi from the Kalkaji seat. The recent remarks by him on Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi have evoked reactions from political parties and social media users.

Satyendra Jain (AAP): AAP's senior leader Satyendra Jain has won the Shakur Basti constituency for the last three Assembly polls, and this time, he is up against Congress candidate Satish Luthra. In the 2020 polls, Jain won with a vote share above 50 per cent.

Sandeep Dikshit (Congress): Son of former CM Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit is fighting against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency. A two-time parliamentarian, Sandeep served as the Congress' national spokesperson.

Atishi (AAP): Atishi this time will contest from Kalkaji and will be facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba. Notably, Atishi won the seat in the previous 2020 Assembly elections, defeating BJP leader Dharambir.

Parvesh Verma (BJP): The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma to take on former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency. A two-time MP, Parvesh Verma is a prominent Jat face in the national capital. He is also the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma and has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood.