Delhi Elections 2025: Manish Sisodia launches 'education manifesto' for Jangpura constituency

Former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday unveiled the education manifesto for the Jangpura constituency. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made several promises through the manifesto ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections 2025. Sisodia is campaigning in the Jangpura constituency after the party changed his seat from Patparganj to Jangpura for the coming polls. Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February 2025.

Manifesto ensures quality education

Manish Sisodia stands by his 'quality education' promise in these polls as well. The education manifesto launched exclusively for his constituency outlines a comprehensive plan to enhance education infrastructure, improve opportunities for the students and involve the parents and educators in shaping the children's future.

Sisodia said, "Quality education for children is the key to the progress of any family. We all aspire our children to grow up to be successful and respected individuals. To achieve this, access to quality education is crucial."

What does the education manifesto include

The Jangpura education manifesto emphasises building building two fully equipped new schools in Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin along with modernising facilities in the existing schools in Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram.

Adequate teaching staff, security measures and cleanliness will be ensured across all schools along with traffic coordination to facilitate smooth commutes are also a part of Sisodia's manifesto.

Modern training opportunities for teachers

The manifesto also outlines a plan to link Delhi government schools with local municipal schools and Anganwadis, ensuring education opportunities for children aged 3 to 18. The teachers and principals will be provided with modern training opportunities, both in India and abroad, and the DIET Daryaganj will be transformed into a state-of-the-art training center.

"Post-school activities, including arts, sports and self-defense training for girls, aim to promote holistic development. The ITI Hazrat Nizamuddin will offer advanced courses with cutting-edge technology to create more job opportunities," manifesto reads.

Delhi Elections 2025

In the February-scheduled assembly polls, AAP changed its line-up and Sisodia's shift is a result of this decision by the party. Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia was shifted to Jangpura while popular UPSC coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha, who joined the AAP recently, was fielded from Patparganj.

Sisodia won from Patparganj in the past three elections – 2013, 2015 and 2020. However, in 2020 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Singh Negi gave him a tough competition. Sisodia won but with a nominal margin of 3200 votes. Sisodia won the seat by about 28,700 votes in 2015 and by 11,500 votes in 2013.

(With PTI inputs)