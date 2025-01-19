Delhi Elections: 1040 nominations accepted, 477 rejected during scrutiny of nomination papers

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi Polls: 1040 nominations accepted

The nomination papers filed for Delhi Assembly Election 2025 were scrutinised on January 18 and a total of 1,040 nominations have been accepted. The Office of Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said a total of 477 nominations have been rejected. Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8 for 70 legislative assembly seats.

New Delhi constituency

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections from the New Delhi seat against the sons of two former Delhi CMs, i.e, BJP's Parvesh Verma (son of Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dikshit).

However, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma objected to the nomination of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and demanded rejection of his nomination papers. Sanket Gupta, authorised representative of Parvesh Verma, in his letter to the Returning Officer of the New Delhi assembly constituency, alleged that the affidavit submitted by Kejriwal is materially defective and he had knowingly given wrong information in his affidavit to mislead the voters.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 date

The Election Commission of India announced Tuesday that Delhi, with over 1.55 crore registered electors across 70 constituencies, will vote in the Assembly elections on February 5. As the scrutiny is now done, the last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 20.

The counting of votes will be on February 8.

Election mode in the National capital is intensifying with every day nearing to the polling date. Leaders are holding press conferences, putting allegations and regular commotion in the political corridors. The three major parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are in the fray. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

Delhi has 1,55,24,858 voters. This includes 83,49,645 men and 71,73,952 women, and 1,261 third-gender voters. There are 24,44,320 senior citizen voters in Delhi, with 2,77221 people above the age of 80.

