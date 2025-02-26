Delhi court orders ED to share documents in excise policy case involving Kejriwal A Delhi court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to furnish key documents to the accused, including Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy scam case. Next hearing scheduled for March 3.

A Delhi court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide key documents to the accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy. The case involves former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Court order and next hearing

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on February 25, following applications by multiple accused individuals who claimed they had not received certain documents related to the chargesheet filed in the case. The court, currently scrutinizing the documents, scheduled the matter for further proceedings on March 3. “Put up for further proceeding on the next date of hearing, i.e., March 3,” the judge stated.

Background of the case

The money laundering case emerged from an investigation initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. According to the CBI and ED, significant irregularities occurred during the policy’s modification, and undue favors were extended to certain license holders.

The Delhi government had implemented the controversial excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid mounting allegations of corruption.

With the court’s recent order, the accused hope that the forthcoming documents will shed light on the case and assist in the ongoing investigation.