Rau's IAS Study Circle issues statement days after three students' death, says 'fully cooperating with...'

Image Source : PTI Students stage protest in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle

Rau's IAS Study Circle, which is facing a police probe after the death of three IAS aspirants due to flooding of the its building's basement, issued a statement on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our students Ms. Tanya Soni, Mr. Nivin Dalwin, and Ms. Shreya Yadav in the tragic event of 27th July. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families," Rau's IAS Study Circle posted on X.

"Rau's IAS Study Circle is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Their dreams and dedication will always be remembered," another X post read.

In another development in the incident, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court rejected the bail of basement owners Parvinder Singh, Sarvjit Singh, Harvinder Singh and Tejender Singh. They are accused in the death of IAS aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi. The bail of Force Gurkha car owner Manoj Kathuria was also rejected. He drove his SUV through the flooded street in Old Rajinder Nagar, causing the water to swell, breach the gates of the coaching centre building and inundate the basement.

Home Ministry sets up committee to probe the incident

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Monday constituted a high-level committee, headed by an Additional Secretary, to probe the death of students. The committee started an inquiry into the reasons of the deaths. It will fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.

Apart from the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the committee have Principal Secretary (Home) of Delhi government, Special CP of Delhi Police and Fire Advisor as members and a Joint Secretary in the home ministry as the Convener. The committee will submit its report in 30 days.

The three civil services aspirants died in the basement of a coaching centre in the Old Rajendra Nagar in central Delhi on Saturday night due to flooding following rain. The Delhi Police has arrested seven persons, including the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. The incident resonated in Parliament also with members demanding that responsibility be fixed so that such a tragedy does not recur.