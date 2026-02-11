Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out major welfare push for workers and rural areas with Rs 146 cr projects Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a major welfare package for construction workers while launching multiple rural development projects across Delhi. Over Rs 12.40 crore was transferred to students, new panchayat buildings were inaugurated and 59 projects were launched.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at strengthening support for construction workers and accelerating development in rural areas of the capital. Speaking at a large public programme at Tyagraj Stadium, she oversaw the direct transfer of more than Rs 12.40 crore into the bank accounts of 15,706 children of registered construction workers to support their education. On the same occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed panchayat buildings in two villages and laid the foundation stone for 59 development projects across 37 villages. These projects, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 134 crore, are expected to boost infrastructure and civic amenities in rural Delhi.

Addressing thousands of workers gathered at the venue, the Chief Minister said Delhi’s growth rests on the hard work of its labour force. “Delhi is not built only with bricks and roads; it is built by the hands of workers. Ensuring their safety, dignity and future is our priority,” she said.

The event was attended by Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi Village Development Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, senior officials of the Labour Department and other public representatives. Marking the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Chief Minister said the government is guided by the principle of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in the queue. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, she added that governance, for her government, is a means of service, not privilege. She also criticised previous administrations for failing to properly utilise the cess fund collected for workers welfare. According to her, the present government has dedicated its efforts to the workers who contribute daily to the city’s growth. “Delhi can only become stronger when its workers are strong,” she said.

Education assistance for workers' children

Under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board’s education assistance scheme, financial support is provided to ensure that children of registered workers are not forced to drop out due to financial constraints. Students from Classes 1 to 8 receive Rs 500 per month, those in Classes 9 and 10 receive Rs 700 per month, and students in Classes 11 and 12 are given Rs 1,000 per month. Undergraduate students are eligible for Rs 3,000 per month, while those pursuing technical and professional courses such as ITI, polytechnic, engineering, medical and MBA programmes can receive up to Rs 10,000 per month.

Labour welfare and reforms

The Chief Minister also highlighted broader labour welfare measures in the city. Delhi currently has one of the highest minimum wage structures in the country, with Rs 18,456 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 20,371 for semi-skilled workers and Rs 22,411 for skilled workers. More than 44 labour laws are being enforced to safeguard workers’ rights. A dedicated helpline -- 155214 -- has been launched for worker assistance, and over 36 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal. In addition, 1,028 children have been rescued from child labour through 72 special enforcement drives.

Reviving rural development

Turning to rural development, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Village Development Board has been restructured to bring renewed focus and momentum to village infrastructure. A total of 776 project proposals worth Rs 1,715.05 crore have been submitted, of which 705 projects have received administrative approval amounting to Rs 1,556 crore. An initial instalment of Rs 157 crore has already been released for 702 projects. These projects cover roads, ponds, parks, cremation grounds, community centres, libraries and village meeting spaces. She noted that Delhi’s villages had faced neglect over the past decade and said the government had already allocated Rs 1,000 crore in the budget to address the gap.

Describing the initiatives as more than symbolic announcements, the Chief Minister said the government is focused on delivering visible results on the ground. She expressed confidence that strengthening workers’ welfare, improving access to education and accelerating rural development would help move Delhi closer to the goal of becoming a developed capital within a developed India. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering workers and their families through sustained and service-oriented governance.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra said that labour-related departments, which had slowed down in previous years, are now undergoing rapid reforms. All labour courts in Delhi are being converted into e-courts, the registration process for construction workers has been expedited, and new skill development programmes have been launched. He added that modern tools and safety equipment are being provided to workers, women workers are now permitted to work in any shift round the clock, and long-pending rural development works have been restarted on a large scale, with several projects inaugurated or launched at the event.

