Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 new electric buses as her government completes one year

The Delhi government on Sunday marked the completion of one year in office with a special event at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 new electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

BJP National President Nitin Nabeen was also present at the event, along with all ministers of the Delhi government, who jointly flagged off the electric buses.

Delhi’s e-buses fleet reaches 4,000

With the addition of these 500 buses, Delhi’s total electric bus fleet has increased to 4,000, making it the city with the highest number of electric buses in the country. The new buses have been inducted into the DTC fleet to strengthen public transport and promote sustainable mobility.

Delhi lagged behind in development for 11 years: CM Gupta

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, the national capital lagged behind in development during 11 years of AAP government. She said people in Delhi were deprived of basic facilities like water, sewage and healthcare.

She said BJP’s victory in Delhi Assembly polls was a fitting reply to “those who considered themselves the owners of the city.”

Delhi CM attacks Kejriwal

Targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, CM Gupta said, “Arrogant Kejriwal used to say, ‘You will have to be reborn to defeat me.’ But the people of Delhi proved that in this very lifetime, at this very Ramlila Maidan, they could bring the BJP to power and change the atmosphere of Delhi. The people showed that those whom they place in power with love can also be removed when needed.”

Projects worth over Rs 250 crore launched in Shalimar Bagh

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development projects worth over Rs 250 crore have been initiated in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency in the past year. She added that a report card of the ongoing and completed works was shared with local residents.

Vision of ‘Clean Delhi, Green Delhi’

The introduction of electric buses is expected to provide major relief to Delhi residents. The growing number of e-buses will not only improve air quality but also make public transport more convenient and cost-effective. The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards realising the government’s vision of a “Clean Delhi, Green Delhi.