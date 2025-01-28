Delhi CM Atishi writes to EC, seeks urgent intervention over rising ammonia levels in Yamuna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi writes to EC

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), requesting urgent intervention over the rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which she claims are affecting the water supply in Delhi.

In her letter, CM Atishi alleged the role of Haryana in the crisis, stating, "The facts enlisted in the note of the CEO of Delhi Jal Board make it clear that the DJB Water Treatment Plants are designed to treat ammonia only upto 1 ppm level."

She added, "The note also points to the fact that the ammonia levels have steadily increased in the water coming from Haryana to Delhi via River Yamuna due to mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste from Haryana, with levels rising over 7 ppm in the last two days i.e. 700% beyond the treatable limit."

CM Atishi further noted in the letter, "These toxic levels of ammonia in water coming from Haryana have rendered Delhi's water treatment plants almost incapable of treating the water effectively, resulting in curtailment of water supply by 15 to 20% i.e. for approximately 34 lakhs people of Delhi. It is a known fact that high ammonia levels in drinking water can lead to a public health crisis causing ailments such as kidney damage, respiratory distress and even long-term organ damage."

Atishi has described the situation as "an act of water terrorism," accusing the Haryana Government of intentionally disrupting Delhi's water supply to impact the upcoming elections.

"Despite knowing the toxic effects of releasing ammonia in raw water supply, the note of CEO of Delhi Jal Board leaves no doubt that it is due to the indiscriminate and deliberate dumping of untreated sewage and industrial waste from Haryana that is causing the present water supply crisis in Delhi. This is not an act of negligence; it is an act of water terrorism to deliberately impact the conduct of free and fair elections in Delhi," she wrote in the letter.

In a post on Social media website X, the Delhi CM wrote, "Ammonia levels continue to be 6 times above normal in Yamuna waters, at the point it is entering Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic for the human body. This water cannot be treated and supplied to the people of Delhi. Otherwise, their lives will be at risk."

She further requested an urgent meeting with the CEC to discuss the matter and ensure the elections are not compromised by external forces.

"I request you to give me time to meet you today itself regarding this urgent issue so that the elections in Delhi are not sabotaged by any external forces," CM Atishi wrote.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini had criticised the AAP for it allegations saying that the AAP had not manged water distrubtion and were trying to blame others.

"It is his (Arvind Kejriwal) nature and thinking to allege and then run away. There's a saying, 'thooko aur bhago (spit and run)'. This is what Kejriwal does. I said that you send your chief secretary and I will ask my chief secretary to check the quality of water at Sonipat from where it (Yamuna) is entering Delhi," Saini said.

(With inputs from ANI)