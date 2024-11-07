Delhi CM Atishi joins Chhath Puja celebrations, honours setting sun with sandhya arghya | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Amid the Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday (November 7) visited the puja ghat in Delhi's Kalkaji area and joyfully took part in the rituals. In the video released of her visit to the puja ghat, the Delhi Chief Minister was seen offering prayers to the setting sun, while a person accompanying her assisted with the rituals.





Speaking about her participation in the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Chief Minister said she had prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Delhi.

"I wish a very happy Chhath to the residents of Delhi and all the Purvanchali brothers and sisters. Chhath is being celebrated in Delhi today with great enthusiasm," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"Such Chhath ghats have been set up across Delhi. I have also offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya and have prayed for happiness, prosperity, and good health for the people of Delhi," the Delhi Chief Minister added.





Significantly, apart from Atishi, several leaders across party lines engaged with the public during the Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital. Videos of Delhi BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj celebrating Chhath with the people of the national capital also went viral online.

Speaking about her participation in the Chhath Puja celebration, Swaraj said, "I got this opportunity to offer 'sandhya arghya' at Satpula DDA Park near Chirag Delhi. I hope the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya continue to bless you all."





On the other hand, Manoj Tiwari marked the celebrations with his family and other people. He said, "My mother has been celebrating Chhath for the last 25 years, while this is the first time my wife is celebrating Chhath. We were not able to celebrate Chhath Puja earlier due to some people's stubbornness, but we will continue to celebrate this festival. I extend my greetings to everyone."