Delhi cabinet hikes MLALAD fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore, CM Atishi makes big announcement

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday addressed the press conference and said the Delhi cabinet has approved raising of annual MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore. She said that no other state in the country has such an MLA fund. Gujarat gives Rs 1.5 crore, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka give Rs 2 crore.

"Today, a decision was taken regarding the MLA fund in the cabinet meeting. The MLA fund has been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore per year. No other state in the country has such an MLA fund. Gujarat gives Rs 1.5 crore, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka give Rs 2 crore... The Delhi government will continue to work for the people of Delhi," she said.

Talking about Delhi CM residence row, Delhi CM Atishi said the BJP is worried because it cannot defeat the AAP in elections. "When it cannot form the government, it starts Operation Lotus and then puts the leaders in jail. Now they are thinking of occupying the CM residence... We did not come into politics to live in big bungalows. If needed, we will run the government sitting on the road, we live in the hearts of the people of Delhi," she said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP shared images showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings, a day after the party claimed she was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital.

Posting the images on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, saying it cannot take away Atishi's commitment to work for the people of Delhi.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "throwing away" a woman chief minister's belongings from her "residence" during the ongoing Navratri festival.

The Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP of trying to "forcibly capture" the "chief minister's residence".

"This is a grave disrespect to an elected woman chief minister and the people of Delhi.

A party that has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years is trying to capture the chief minister's house forcibly," Singh said.