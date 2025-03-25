Advertisement
Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: With the BJP securing a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections last month, all eyes are now on the upcoming budget, which the chief minister has termed as the "Janta Ka Budget".

Published: , Updated:

Delhi Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday at 11 am. This is a historic moment as it will be the first budget presented by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi in 27 years. With an estimated outlay of over Rs 80,000 crore, the budget focuses on key areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare and pollution control. The government had sought public input, receiving over 10,000 suggestions via email and WhatsApp.

 

 

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Rekha Gupta arrives at Delhi Assembly with Budget document

    CM Rekha Gupta arrives at Delhi Assembly with Budget document.

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ridiculous: AAP MP Sanjeev Jha slams Delhi govt for not presenting Economic Survey

    AAP MP Sanjeev Jha on Delhi Budget 2025, which will be tabled today, said, "It is very ridiculous. We are seeing it for the first time that Economic Survey was not presented before the Budget. Economic Survey is important because it tells you about the financial condition of the previous year.  The statement of the CM was very irresponsible... that officials were not able to prepare... so are you saying that the government is incapable?" 

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What did Atishi say ahead of Delhi Budget?

    LoP Atishi said, "Is it a good thing that they are saying that they are forming a Budget with reviewing the situation of Delhi's financial condition? I think this means that the Delhi government itself is admitting that they have not done any analysis to make this Budget."

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Cabinet passes budget

     The Delhi Cabinet has passed the budget.

    (Input: Bhaskar Mishra)

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget will be good for every section: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

    BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Delhi Budget 2025, which will be presented today, said, "I believe that the budget will be good for every section, be it the businessmen, workers, middle-class people. I hope the budget will have various means to fix the chaos witnessed in Delhi in the last 10 years. CM Rekha Gupta will present a 'Viksit Delhi' budget under the leadership of PM Modi, I wish her."

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on budget

    On Delhi budget, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta says, " Today is going to be a new beginning. It is the second day of Delhi Assembly budget session. Today, CM and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will present the budget...this budget will live up to the expectations of people"

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Ministers hold cabinet meeting ahead of presentation of Budget

    Delhi Ministers hold a cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the first Budget of this government today.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Hanuman Temple | Video

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place, ahead of presenting Budget 2025. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget for development of Delhi: Kapil Mishra

    On the Delhi government's first budget to be presented today, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "It is a historic budget. It is the budget for the development of Delhi..."

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People of Delhi will rejoice: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

    On the Delhi government's first budget to be presented today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said, "It is going to be a historic budget. The people of Delhi will rejoice..."

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established: CM Gupta

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established..."

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reaches Hanuman Temple to offer prayers

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reaches the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers ahead of the presentation of the first Budget of this government today.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Ministers arrive at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place

    Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj Singh arrive at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What to expect from budegt?

    Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasised that this year's budget will prioritise key issues such as women's empowerment, improving Delhi’s struggling power and water supply systems, and addressing drainage problems that worsen during the monsoon season. Additionally, the budget will focus on tackling air pollution, cleaning the Yamuna River, and implementing major reforms in the education sector. Chief Minister Gupta said the 'Viksit Delhi' (Developed Delhi) budget will focus on the economic empowerment of women, better education and health services, improved infrastructure, pollution and waterlogging woes.

     

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget allocation expected to cross Rs 80,000 crore

    The Budget 2025-26 to be tabled in the Assembly is likely to cross Rs 80,000 crore mark, sources in the government told news agency PTI. Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government presented the Budget 2024-25 worth Rs 76,000 crore which was raised to Rs 77,000. 

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP govt to present maiden budget today

    The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present its first budget in the Assembly today, marking the party's return to power in the capital after 27 years. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also serves as the finance minister, will present the budget.

