AAP MP Sanjeev Jha on Delhi Budget 2025, which will be tabled today, said, "It is very ridiculous. We are seeing it for the first time that Economic Survey was not presented before the Budget. Economic Survey is important because it tells you about the financial condition of the previous year. The statement of the CM was very irresponsible... that officials were not able to prepare... so are you saying that the government is incapable?"