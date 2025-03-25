Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday at 11 am. This is a historic moment as it will be the first budget presented by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi in 27 years. With an estimated outlay of over Rs 80,000 crore, the budget focuses on key areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare and pollution control. The government had sought public input, receiving over 10,000 suggestions via email and WhatsApp.