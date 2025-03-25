Delhi Budget: 40 decentralised sewage plants to be developed at Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta said the Yamuna is struggling with sewage and polluted water, however, the Delhi government is committed to cleaning the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the budget for FY2025-26 and allocated Rs 500 crore for the Yamuna cleaning. She said with Rs 500 crore, 40 decentralised sewage plants will be developed so that any sewage water is not released directly into the Yamuna River.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Today, the Yamuna is struggling with sewage and polluted water. We are committed to cleaning the Yamuna River. It is not just a river for us; it is our cultural heritage. Rs 500 crores have been allocated to develop 40 decentralised sewage plants so that any sewage water is not released directly into the Yamuna River."

During the budget presentation, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 500 crore for repair and upgradation of STPs and Rs 250 crore for replacement of old sewer lines.

She added that the Delhi government will install intelligent meters to prevent water theft in Delhi. Rekha Gupta stated that this year the Delhi government's budget is Rs 1 lakh crore and said this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the whole country is watching this. They all have hopes with the new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is a budget of transformation from a bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crore. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. She also proposed Rs 28,000 crore for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1,000 crore was allocated.