Delhi blast: Fresh CCTV footage shows suspect alone in i20 car before explosion near Red Fort The blast on Monday evening killed 12 people and injured 29, destroying nearby vehicles. An FIR has been registered under UAPA and the Explosives Act, and Delhi remains on high alert.

New and fresh CCTV footage has revealed that before the Red Fort blast, the Hyundai i20 car had only one occupant, raising suspicions of a possible suicide bombing. Sources indicate that another person who was earlier in the car exited shortly before the explosion. Footage from Badarpur Toll Plaza at 8:13 a.m. shows the suspect, identified as Umar, entering Delhi wearing a mask. Earlier, the car was also spotted near Asian Hospital in Faridabad at 7 a.m.

Powerful explosion claims 12 lives

A high-intensity explosion ripped through the moving I20 car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 29 others. Several vehicles nearby were gutted in the fire. The injured were admitted to LNJP Hospital, while forensic and bomb disposal teams from Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and SFL began investigations immediately.

FIR Registered and Delhi on High Alert

An FIR has been lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act at Kotwali Police Station. Following the blast, Delhi remains on high alert, with tightened security at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Amit Shah chairs security review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two high-level security meeting on Tuesday, attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date, with J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat joining virtually. Shah confirmed that investigative agencies are probing the blast with full intensity and assured that no angle will be left unexplored.

Pulwama link under probe

Preliminary investigations trace the I20 car to a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, indicating a possible terror link. Delhi Police are examining over 100 CCTV clips from toll plazas and surrounding areas to track the car’s full route. Teams also conducted night-long raids across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and adjoining areas, detaining four individuals for questioning.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities are probing whether the blast was a planned terror attack or a suicide bombing, as the explosion occurred in a moving car with three occupants. Forensic teams continue to analyse evidence to determine the exact nature and motive of the attack.