Delhi: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva takes dip in toxic Yamuna, reminds Kejriwal of his promise to clean river

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP's Virendra Sachdeva takes dip in Yamuna

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Virendra Sachdeva took a dip in the Yamuna river in Delhi to highlight the pollution issue that making headlines in the last few days.

The BJP had invited people to the ITO Chhath Ghat today to show the plight of the Yamuna and to remind them of the promise made by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021.

Two chairs were placed along with laying a red carpet for Chief Minister Atishi and her predecessor Kejriwal. Sachdeva and his party leaders waited for the duo but they did not come, then Sachdeva headed to take a dip in the polluted river.

The white blanket of toxic foam in the Yamuna river has been emerging every day in the last one week in Delhi, highlighting the administrative apathy towards the very significant river.

Sachdeva said that he took a dip to atone for the sins of Kejriwal and apologised to Mother Yamuna for his corruption.

"The Central government gave Rs 8,500 crore to the Delhi government in seven years for cleaning the Yamuna but the money was embezzled by the corrupt AAP government. The Yamuna river has turned into a dirty drain today," the BJP leader said.

Because of Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the river is getting worse than ever and the government is not bothered about it, he added.

I want to remind you of the promises made by then CM Kejriwal in 2021, Sachdeva said.

"He (Kejriwal) had said that it is his responsibility to clean Yamuna. The then CM had said that if Yamuna is not clean by 2025, then Delhiites should not vote for him. October is over, November is around the corner and elections are due in 2025. If he had even a little courage, he would have definitely come here today," the BJP leader slammed AAP leader.

Kejriwal had said that he would take a dip in Yamuna before the 2025 elections, he recalled, adding the fact is that the people (AAP leaders) who live in the corrupt 'Sheesh Mahal' cannot move without a red carpet, that is why arrangements were made to welcome them with a red carpet.

(Report by Sanjay Kumar)

Also read: UP bypolls: BJP declares 7 names, fields Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Sanjeev Sharma in Ghaziabad | FULL LIST