AAP govt calls special session of Delhi Assembly on September 26, 27 as Kejriwal all set to step down as CM

The Delhi government has called a special session of the Assembly on September 26 and 27, sources said on Tuesday. This comes as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to step down from the post and Atishi will lead the new government.

Atishi, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, is going to be the new Delhi Chief Minister. Atishi, who holds the Education Ministry, will be the third women chief Minister of Delhi and eight CM of national capital.

Atishi has been key face of the party as well as the government and held multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.

The party added that the Delhi Assembly will be convened on September 26 and 27. Ahead of the legislative party meeting, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had ruled out the possibility of Sunita Kejriwal replacing her husband.

After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".