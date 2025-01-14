Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at ex-CM, says 'This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at ex-CM and his INDIA bloc ally Arvind Kejriwal over the cleaning of the national capital. It is pertinent to mention that the allies are contesting solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The Congress leader shared a video on his X account showcasing the filth in many parts of the national capital. He can be heard saying 'Dekho Delhi dekho.. chamakti hui Delhi... Paris hai Paris."

Training his guns at Kejriwal, Gandhi recalled that the AAP chief had said that he would clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris. "What actually happened -- one cannot move around due to pollution and inflation is rising," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Just like Modi ji's propaganda through the media, making false promises one after another, he (Kejriwal) is following the same strategy. There is no difference at all," Gandhi said.

