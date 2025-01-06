Delhi Assembly elections: Congress announces Pyari Didi Yojana, to offer Rs 2500 per month to women

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi assembly elections, the Congress on Monday made a big announcement for women with the launch of Pyari Didi Yojana for women, under which women will be given Rs 2500 every month. The party in a statement said that this amount will be given to women after coming to power in Delhi after winning the elections.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement during a press conference in the national capital and said he is confident that the Congress will form the government in Delhi and will provide Rs 2,500 to women. He went on to say that the details will be decided in the very first meeting of cabinet and it will be implemented on the same model that was implemented in Karnataka.







"I am confident that Congress will form the govt in Delhi ... and it [the scheme] will be decided in the very first meeting of cabinet—on the same model that we implemented in Karnataka," Shivakumar further added.

In Delhi’s assembly election, the is trying to woo women, who form a major chunk of voters. The development comes as some of the past elections have proved that these women-centric schemes play a pivotal role in politics.



The Mahayuti government won the Maharashtra elections with a huge mandate and political observers believed that 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' played a key role.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that his party has fulfilled all its promises, leading to an increase in people's faith in the party.

"Be it Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, whatever promises we made, we have fulfilled them and somewhere because of this people's faith in Congress is increasing," Yadav said.

Yadav also took a veiled dig at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that all the dreams he promised for the national capital are now falling apart.

"Sapno Ka Saudagar (merchant of dreams)... is continuously showing dreams to people. However, after 11 years, the situation in the city is deteriorating. All the dreams that he showed for Delhi are now falling apart. In 11 years, be it the education model, free electricity, free water, ending corruption, Arvind Kejriwal has completely failed on all these aspects," Yadav said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.







