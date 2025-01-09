Delhi Assembly polls: Chief Electoral Officer to inquire into AAP's complaint on Parvesh Verma, fake voters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parvesh Verma (Right)

Delhi Assembly elections: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi led a delegation to the poll authority, the Election Commission directed the CEO to get the complaint inquired into, ascertain the actual facts, and take "immediate appropriate action" as per the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws.

"Action Taken Report shall also be sent to the Commission," EC told its top official in Delhi. An AAP delegation met the Commission on Thursday to raise allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against Verma, the BJP's candidate from the New Delhi seat.

They also raised allegations of additions and deletions in the electoral roll of the Assembly constituency of New Delhi. A copy of the complaint by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Verma was also submitted to the Commission by the party delegation.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over the addition of 13,000 new voters in just 15 days, between December 15 and January 8, a charge which was vehemently refused by the BJP. He alleged that several of the new voters were brought in from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a scheme to alter the election results. Kejriwal labelled people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as fake even though they constitute 42 per cent of voters in Delhi, and the answer to his statement will come on February 5, Tiwari claimed.

With the Delhi elections scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8, the controversy over voter lists is expected to remain a key issue in the weeks ahead.