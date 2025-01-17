Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Delhi Assembly Elections: BSP announces candidates list, fields Abdul Jabbar from Adarsh Nagar

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 14:43 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 14:43 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati
Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati

 As preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections intensify, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also entered the fray. The party has announced its candidates for 19 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The BSP has released its first list of candidates for the election, which includes a mix of nominees from various communities. Notably, the party has fielded several Muslim candidates, signaling its inclusive approach to the electoral contest.

Among the key candidates, Mohammad Abdul Jabbar has been named as the BSP candidate for the Adarsh Nagar seat, while Niyaz Khan will contest from the Rithala constituency. These selections reflect the BSP's strategy to appeal to a wide range of voters in the capital, as the party aims to make an impact in the highly competitive Delhi election.

India Tv - Candidates list

Image Source : INDIA TVCandidates list

