Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to release poll manifesto today, focus likely on women, free electricity

With the Delhi Assembly elections just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to release its manifesto, known as the 'Sankalp Patra', today at 2 PM. BJP National President JP Nadda will unveil the document in a press conference, outlining key promises to the voters ahead of the crucial election on February 5, 2025.

Sources within the BJP reveal that the Sankalp Patra will focus on addressing the concerns of women, the underprivileged, and senior citizens, with several significant proposals in the pipeline. Among the most anticipated promises are:

A Rs 2,500 monthly "Mahila Samman Rashi" (Women’s Honor Fund) for women across Delhi.

The provision of 300 units of free electricity for households in the city.

A pledge to provide housing for people residing in slums.

Free bus services for women to ensure safer and more accessible transportation.

A special scheme offering pilgrimage tours for senior citizens.

These initiatives align with BJP’s strategy to address the needs of diverse sections of society, particularly women, the elderly, and economically disadvantaged groups. The manifesto has been crafted based on feedback from Delhi voters, ensuring it reflects the concerns and aspirations of the electorate.

The battle for Delhi is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive one, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress all vying for control. AAP seeks to retain its dominance in the city, while the BJP hopes to make significant inroads by addressing voter concerns and offering new welfare schemes.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, 2025, with results to be announced on February 8, 2025. This election will determine the future political landscape of Delhi, making the manifesto a pivotal document in the party’s strategy.