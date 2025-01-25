Delhi polls: AAP names Rahul Gandhi in list of 'dishonest', Congress dares Kejriwal's party to quit INDIA bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP names Rahul Gandhi in list of 'dishonest,' Congress hits back

As the Delhi Assembly elections near, the political parties have intensified targeting each other in the national capital. In the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party released a poster labelling leaders from the BJP and Congress as 'dishonest.'

The poster depicts Kejriwal in the upper half of the poster with the caption, 'Kejriwal Ki Imandari, Saare Beimaan Par Padegi Bhari' (Kejriwal's honesty will prevail over dishonest people). The list included the name of Rahul Gandhi, prompting a row between AAP and Congress. Reacting to the poser, Congress leader and candidate from Kalkaji constituency, Alka Lamba dared AAP to quit the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"If Arvind Kejriwal has guts, he should announce that he is leaving the INDIA alliance. Congress party is standing strong with 100 MPs and Arvind Kejriwal is the one who gave all the seven seats to BJP," she added.

She added that it was a huge mistake to align with the AAP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We made a huge mistake by allying with you on seven seats and supporting you during the Lok Sabha elections," Lamba said.

She further accused Kejriwal of "insulting" former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, demanding an apology from him. "You (Arvind Kejriwal) insulted Sheila Dikshit and Manmohan Singh. Now, he says in the interview that Manmohan Singh was the most honest Prime Minister. He should apologise to Dr Singh's wife. You were begging Congress for an alliance.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5. All 70 seats of the national capital will go to polls in a single phase. The results will be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)