Delhi Assembly Election dates: Capital to vote in single phase on February 5, results on February 8

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar underlined the crucial role of voter participation in strengthening democracy. He also urged people to actively engage in the electoral process, hoping that 'Dilli dil se vote karegi' (Delhi will vote with all its heart). "Democracy is a beautiful garden, keep decorating it with your votes," he added.

Key facts related to Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Seats reserved for SCs: 12

Polling stations in Delhi: 13,033

Total electors in Delhi: 1.55 crore

Total male voters: 83.49 lakh

Total female voters: 71.74 lakh

First time voters: 1.08 lakh

Total young voters (25-29 age): 25.89

Triangular contest in Delhi

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital. The BJP is keen on ending AAP’s winning streak, while Congress seeks to reclaim its lost ground in the city’s political arena.

Key issues in Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has brought a range of critical issues to the forefront, with political parties battling to address citizens' concerns and secure their mandate. Among the primary matters being debated are safety from crimes, citizen security, water supply, education, women empowerment, and freebie politics.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has built its campaign on promises of accessible public services, including free water, electricity, healthcare, ration, and affordable commute options. It has also emphasised education reforms and women’s empowerment, continuing its strategy from previous elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a dual approach, criticising AAP’s "revdi politics" (freebie culture) while offering similar promises of freebies if voted to power. The party also aims to address issues like law and order, the financial inclusion of priests, and infrastructure development.

What happened in Delhi Assembly Election 2020?

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

