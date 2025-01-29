Delhi Election: Even I drink same water, AAP-da's ship will sink in Yamuna, PM Modi slams Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X (SCREENGRAB) PM Modi at Delhi election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Delhi ahead of the voting for the assembly polls. During his address, PM Modi slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his 'Yamuna poisoning' remark. The PM said that even he drinks the same water as the people of Delhi adding that AAP's ship will sink in Yamuna in these assembly elections.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, the PM Said, "An ex-CM of Delhi has accused the people of Haryana. The disaster-hit people got scared due to the fear of defeat. Can the people of Haryana mix poison in the water of their own family members? Modi and all the judges of the country and embassies of the world also drink the same water. Can anyone imagine that the people of Haryana can mix poison in Modi's water?"

Forgiving mistakes is the generous character of the people of the country. But if someone deliberately makes a mistake, then he can never be forgiven. The people of Haryana are patriotic and religious. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to the country, an insult to the culture, the PM said.

'I am sure Delhi will teach them lesson': PM Modi

PM further added, "Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed. Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. in aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

They do not want to do disaster-related work. In the last 5 years, they passed 14 laws, out of which 5 are laws to increase their salary. They have made the assembly a platform for abuse. He slammed AAP for failure to clean Yamuna. He said, "AAP-DA' sought votes in the name of cleaning Yamuna, but now they shamelessly say that it doesn't yield votes."

Elect Lotues for once" PM Modi

Appealing to the Delhitees to vote for the BJP, PM Modi asked for a chance to work for their welfare and development, saying - "Ek baar Kamal ko bhi dekh lijiye". In his rally, he targeted the AAP and Congress saying that both parties ruled for 14 years and 11 years respectively, but nothing has changed in the national captal.