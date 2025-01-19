Delhi Assembly Election: Atishi alleges BJP sent 'goons' to attack Arvind Kejriwal, shows images

Follow us on Image Source : X CM Atishi press conference

Following the alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi held a press conference on Sunday accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sending the 'goons'. Atishi shared the images and profile of the attackers and said one of the persons involved in an alleged attack on Kejriwal's car last evening is "frequently seen" with BJP leader Parvesh Verma. She claimed “hardened criminals” were sent to "kill" Kejriwal.

Atishi releases images of the attackers

Addressing a joint press conference with party MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi shared images of two men, identified as Shanky and Rohit Tyagi. "The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder," she alleged.

Shared criminal history

Atishi shared criminal records of the attackers and said Rohit Tyagi has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. She shared photo of another person named Sumit and said he too has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on.

Third attacker, as per Atishi, is Rahul alias Shanky and he is also an accused of attempted robbery, which carries a punishment of seven years. There are cases under Arms Act against him, which carry a punishment of two years.

She claimed Shanky is "closely associated" with Parvesh Verma.

Atishi claimed that these BJP workers are trained goons and criminals. "All these cases show that the three BJP goons who attacked Arvind Kejriwal yesterday are not ordinary BJP workers, but trained goons and criminals. It is clear that in the panic of elections, BJP is now trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Parvesh Verma's accusation on Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Arving Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" BJP workers. He alleged that Kejriwal's car ran over three youths, in what, he called an "attempt to murder".

(With agency inputs)