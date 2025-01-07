Delhi Assembly Election 2025 schedule announced: Here's what happened in 2020

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election: Here's what happened in 2020.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday announced the full schedule for Delhi Assembly elections at 2 PM. Speaking to the media, Rajiv Kumar said, "Today at 2 PM, there will be an announcement related to the Delhi elections. The press conference will be held at 2 PM today and it's just a matter of hours. All the questions will be answered during the press conference."

The announcement is anticipated to address several key aspects of the Delhi election process, including dates, procedures, and possibly the election commission's preparations.

Delhi Assembly election: What happened in 2020

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power in Delhi in 2020 after winning 62 seats. The party received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57% of the total valid votes polled.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 and received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51% of the total valid votes polled. The party contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Last time, the Congress again drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 and received just 3,95,958 votes, or 4.26% of the total valid votes polled.

The BJP won just eight seats in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The seats are Rohini, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, and Karawal Nagar.

The eight winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

Kejriwal alleges large-scale fraud in voter list

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

CM Atishi, in her letter to the Delhi CEO, said, "I am writing to urgently draw your attention towards a significant surge in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days. "She mentioned that from October 29, 2024, to January 2, 2025, a total of 13,276 Form-6 were received. "From October 29 to January 2, 6,166 Form-7 were received," CM Atishi said.

"Total no of votes, as per draft electoral rolls published after summary revision on 29 October 2024, is 1,06,873. Number of votes sought to be deleted is 6,166, which is 5.77 per cent of total votes," she added.

The Delhi CM, in her letter, said that as per various rules, if the number of deletions sought is more than 2 percent of total votes, then the Election Registration Officer (ERO) will personally verify each deletion request.