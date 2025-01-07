Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP won only 8 seats in 2020 Vidhan Sabha polls, check winners

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi assembly election 2020 results

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 dates are announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. Delhi voters will use their right to vote on February 5, 2025, and the results will be declared on February 8. In these elections, the most keenly watched battle is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election, the AAP got a massive mandate after winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP had to settle in single digits by winning only 8 seats.

Delhi assembly election 2025

This is the first big election that is going to happen this year. While, AAP has announced all candidates for 70 constituencies, Congress has named 48 candidates and BJP has declared names for 29 seats. This time, as many as 15.52 million people are eligible to vote in the Capital, as per the final electoral roll released on Monday, compared to 14.69 million in January 2020.

Delhi Assembly election 2020 result

In 2020, the BJP won just eight seats including Rohini, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda and Karawal Nagar. The party received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51% of the total valid votes polled.

The eight winners were Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).

Delhi elections 2025

In the 2025 elections, Of the eight seats that BJP won in 2020. the party has declared candidates for Rohini, Badarpur, Vishwas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Ghonda.

BJP vs AAP in Delhi

The AAP has ruled Delhi with a full majority since 2015 when it won 67 out of 70 seats. The party is leaving no stone unturned to continue its streak. AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down as Chief Minister after he was granted bail in a corruption case, is leading the party's campaign.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eager to end its 27-year-long power drought in the National capital. Prime Minister Modi continues to be the prime face of the party in Delhi elections 2025.