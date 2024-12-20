Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP replaces Mehrauli candidate Naresh Yadav with Mahender Chaudhary

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 elections, AAP secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 13:12 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 13:34 IST
Naresh Yadav (Centre)
Image Source : X Naresh Yadav (Centre)

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP on Friday replaced Mehrauli candidate Naresh Yadav with Mahender Chaudhary. Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to happen early next year. The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the party's governance model and its appeal to the electorate.

Earlier in the day, Naresh Yadav announcing his withdrawal said, "Twelve years ago, I joined Aam Aadmi Party inspired by the honest politics of respected Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. This party has given me a lot. Today, after meeting Arvind ji, I told him that till the court clears my case, I will not be able to do anything for the party."

"I will not contest elections until I am honorably acquitted. I am completely innocent and the allegations leveled against me are politically motivated and false. That is why I have requested them to free me from contesting elections. I will continue to serve the people of Mehrauli and work like a common worker. I will try my best to make Kejriwal the CM again. Jai Hind."

In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated its senior leaders from their own constituencies. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will contest the polls from Greater Kailash, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Nangloi Jat and Sultanpur Majra respectively.

