Delhi Assembly: Atishi, 10 other AAP MLAs suspended for a day over sloganeering during LG address Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendeer Gupta suspended 11 AAP MLAs, including LoP Atishi and Gopal Rai, after sloganeering during the LG's address led to the ruckus.

Eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday were suspended for a day from the Delhi Assembly for sloganeering during LG VK Saxena's address. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended the MLAs including, LoP Atishi and Gopal Rai.

Speaker Gupta suspended them after AAP MLAs were creating a ruckus on the issue of insult to Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. The suspended MLAs were escorted outside to the House. The marshalls escorted Atishi, Gopal Rai, Sanjeev Jha, Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha and Jarnail Singh outside the House.

During his address to the assembly, LG Saxena mentioned the government's agenda to table the CAG report, saying, "My government, in its first Cabinet meeting, decided to table the CAG reports. This will pave way to know and remove the administrative deficiency of the last government. Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water will be focus areas of government in the coming months."

After getting ousted from the House, AAP MLAs sat under Ambedkar's statue on the assembly premises and started protests. Reacting to the development, Atishi said, "BJP has replaced Babasaheb Ambedkar’s photo with PM Modi’s photo. Is PM Modi bigger than BR Ambedkar ji? Are they this arrogant? Do they think that PM Modi can take his place? We will continue to protest against this."

Meanwhile, MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "There is no one bigger than Babasaheb Ambedkar. We will protest and therefore, they did this. We will continue to protest."