Delhi: Akbar Road, Humayun Road signboards blackened, posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji pasted over them Delhi Police monitor the situation to prevent further vandalism and ensure law and order.

Delhi: The signboards at Akbar Road and Humayun Road were blackened and posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji were pasted over them, police sources said on Saturday (February 22). They said the incident occurred after a group of people watched the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hindi film 'Chhava', a period drama on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Many purported videos of the act surfaced on different social media platforms, showing some youth applying black spray on the signboards and pasting pictures of Maratha Empire founder Shivaji. Sambhaji, Shivaji's son, was the second king of the empire.

The sources said police teams and civic officials were immediately sent to the spot and the defaced boards were cleaned. Authorities have begun investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.