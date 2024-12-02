Delhi Airport launches special enclosures for smooth processing of passengers during delays, cancellations

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced a new initiative aimed at improving the experience of passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled due to weather-related issues, particularly fog, or technical difficulties. The airport has established special enclosures at all three terminals to facilitate a smoother and quicker process for passengers returning to the terminal after being affected by such disruptions.

Here are the key points of the new development:

1. Relaxed Security Protocols for Affected Passengers

To ease passenger discomfort, the government has relaxed security procedures for those whose flights are delayed by over three hours or cancelled due to weather or technical reasons.

These passengers will be allowed to disembark from the aircraft and return to the terminal.

2. Introduction of Special Enclosures at All Terminals

Special enclosures will be set up at strategic locations, including:

Bus Boarding Gates and Aerobridges in Terminal 3.

Transfer Area in Terminal 2.

Bus Boarding Gate in Terminal 1.

These enclosures will accommodate both domestic and international passengers.

The enclosures will vary in size, ranging from 250 to 450 square meters, and can hold 55 to 120 passengers at a time.

3. Streamlined Security Screening Process

The enclosures are designed to streamline security screening and facilitate the re-entry of passengers into the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the terminal.

The process will significantly reduce the time taken for passengers to re-enter the SHA, from approximately 2.5 hours to just a few minutes.

4. Provision of Essential Amenities

DIAL is working to provide essential facilities, such as toilets and vending machines, within the enclosures, wherever possible.

These amenities will ensure that passengers are comfortable while awaiting processing.

5. Strict Security Measures

For security purposes, only airline staff accompanying passengers from delayed or cancelled flights will be allowed to enter the enclosures.

CISF personnel will be stationed in the enclosures to screen passengers before they are allowed to join other screened passengers in the SHA.

Private Security Agency (PSA) personnel will verify the documents of passengers affected by fog/weather or technical issues.

6. Improved Efficiency in De-boarding and Boarding

This initiative eliminates the need for passengers to go through the traditional process of being taken to the arrival area, and then processed through domestic or international transfer areas before re-entering the SHA.

By directly bringing passengers back through the reverse entry point, the new process aims to significantly reduce boarding and de-boarding times.

Comment from CEO-DIAL

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, commented on the initiative, stating that "DIAL has been working to enhance passengers' experiences at Delhi Airport. By implementing this new initiative, DIAL aims to significantly reduce the time taken for the de-boarding and boarding process for passengers of flights affected by fog, weather or technical issues."

This new arrangement is expected to improve the overall passenger experience, reducing waiting times and ensuring smoother transitions for passengers during disruptions at Delhi Airport.