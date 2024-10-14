Delhi records 'poor' air quality, govt imposes GRAP Stage-I across NCR | Know what is banned?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Representative image

Delhi air pollution: As air quality in Delhi remains in the 'poor' category for a second consecutive day, with pollution levels reaching a reading of 234, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) from 8 am of October 15.

According to the daily AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 234. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

"The Sub-Committee unanimously decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-I of GRAP—‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300)—be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, from 8:00 AM on October 15 in the NCR," CAQM said in a statement.

27-Point Action Plan

Delhi and its neighbouring regions will implement a 27-point action plan designed to combat pollution and improve the city's deteriorating air quality.

Under Stage-I, actions include ensuring proper implementation of dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition (C&D) activities and effective environmental management of C&D waste.

Here's a list of restrictions in Stage-I

Not to permit construction and demolition activities in projects with plot size equal to or more than 500 sqm, which are not registered on the web portals of the NCR states for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures.

Carry out periodic mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling on roads and ensure scientific disposal of the dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Strictly enforce NGT/Supreme Court’s orders on overaged vehicles.

Ensure that only approved fuels are used by the industries in NCR including in brick kilns and hot mix plants and enforce closure in case of violations.

Strictly enforce Courts/Tribunal orders regarding ban on firecrackers.

Strictly enforce the complete ban on coal/firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

Ensure that construction & demolition materials & waste are properly stored/ contained, duly covered in the premises.

Ensure transportation of construction & demolition waste in covered vehicles and its recycling at an appropriate processing facility.

Ensure regular lifting and proper disposal of industrial waste from industrial and non-development areas.

Delhi govt bans sale, use of firecrackers

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and usage of all kinds of firecrackers across the national capital, effective until January 1. The announcement of the same was made by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai who urged the residents of the city to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution.

Rai in a post on X said, "Given the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1. The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites”.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban with a provision of strict punishment for violations. The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, comes ahead of the winter season that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.

