Delhi government bans sale, use of firecrackers to curb air pollution, seeks 'cooperation' from residents

The Delhi government on Monday (October 14) imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and usage of all kinds of firecrackers across the national capital, effective until January 1. The announcement of the same was made by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai who urged the residents of the city to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution.

Rai in a post on X said, "Given the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1. The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites”.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues instructions

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban with a provision of strict punishment for violations. The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, comes ahead of the winter season that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.

According to the directive, Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban and is required to give daily action reports to the DPCC.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

Rai, who was visiting the construction site of a sports complex, said, "Today, the AQI has been reported in the 'poor' category, and as winter approaches, pollution tends to increase as temperatures drop. The government is working on a 21-point plan to address this issue, and we will intensify our efforts to raise public awareness on the matter."

He cited dust pollution, transport emissions, and biomass burning as the three main sources of pollution in the city.

(With PTI inputs)

