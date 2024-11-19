Delhi air pollution: CJI Sanjiv Khanna asks judges to allow virtual hearings as smog shrouds city | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi continues to reel under severe smog.

Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna announced on Tuesday that all judges have been asked to facilitate virtual hearings wherever feasible, considering the severe pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The move comes after lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kapil Sibal, raised concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas. As the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar convened, they were urged to take immediate steps to address the health challenges posed by the alarming pollution levels.

“We have told all the judges to allow virtual hearings wherever possible,” the CJI said. The CJI, however, did not allow the submissions that the top court should go online and reiterated that the lawyers have the option to appear online. Sibal said a message is needed to be sent to other courts and tribunals in the national capital in this regard as the “pollution is getting out of control.” He was supported by various lawyers that also included Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The solicitor general said the top court, as a matter of principle, should go virtual. “The way we are functioning today, if anybody wants to be online, they can go online," the CJI said.

Sankaranarayanan said around 10,000 lawyers come to the Supreme Court Court daily using their own vehicles. He added lawyers’ clerks also use personal vehicles often. Sankaranarayanan further said GRAP-IV restrictions are implemented in Delhi-NCR and there are no such specific instructions for courts in the city. Earlier on Monday, the top court took note of the fact that the Air Quality Index (AQI) entered into the 'severe plus' category and directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs will continue till further orders.

Delhi continues to choke as air quality stays 'severe plus'

It should be mentioned here that Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the "severe plus" category, touching the 500 mark in several areas. The overall AQI spiked to 494, marking one of the worst pollution spells that the city has recorded in the past few years. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index in several areas of Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, reached 500 on Tuesday morning. 'Severe' air quality can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

A thick layer of smog has engulfed Delhi, obscuring visibility and creating a hazy atmosphere as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 494, marking the highest level of the season. The strictest restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV are now in effect in the capital. The Supreme Court has directed authorities not to lift the curbs without its permission even if the AQI falls below 450.

