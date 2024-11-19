Delhi air pollution: 22 trains delayed, 8 flights diverted as smog shrouds city reducing visibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi air pollution latest update.

With no signs of improvement in air quality, a thick layer of smog covered the national xcapital for the second consecutive day and pollution levels reached a hazardous AQI of 494, placing the city firmly in the 'severe plus' category. Over 8 flight services were delayed and 22 train services affected due to dense smog in Delhi. Apart from this, nine other trains were cancelled on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory late-night and said, "Foggy weather in Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh is affecting travel conditions, including slow-moving traffic and possible changes to flight operations. Please plan accordingly and stay updated on the flight status for a smooth journey."

The development comes as the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam continues to float in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe plus" category in multiple areas.

As of 8.30 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 500, Bawana at 500, CRRI Mathura Road at 500, DTU at 494, Dwarka Sector-8 at 494, ITO at 391, Jahangirpuri at 493, Lodhi Road at 488, Mundka at 498, Narela 500, North Campus at 494, Punjabi bagh at 495, RK Puram at 490, Shadipur at 498 and Wazirpur at 498, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR.

In Haryana, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, announced that, as per directives from the Director of Secondary Education Haryana and after assessing the Air Quality Index (AQI) situation, all physical classes up to the 12th standard in Gurugram district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23, 2024, or until further notice.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added.