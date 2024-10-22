Air pollution: Gopal Rai urges UP, Haryana, Rajasthan to restrict plying diesel buses to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi air pollution: Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has taken a proactive step by writing to the transport ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In his letter, he urged them to ban the entry of diesel buses from their states into Delhi. This comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continues to rise, reaching dangerous levels that pose serious health risks to residents.

The city has been grappling with increasing pollution levels, particularly as winter approaches and the annual smog season sets in. Diesel vehicles, particularly buses, are known to be major contributors to air pollution, emitting high levels of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, both of which are harmful pollutants. In his letter, Rai emphasised the urgent need for cooperation between the neighbouring states to tackle the pollution crisis. He argued that banning diesel buses would significantly reduce emissions and alleviate the growing pollution problem in the capital. The minister also stressed the importance of switching to cleaner alternatives like CNG or electric buses, which are less harmful to the environment.

Gopal Rai expresses concerns

"I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the increasing air pollution levels in Delhi with the onset of the current winter season. One major component of this air pollution is vehicular emissions largely attributed to the significant number of diesel buses entering the city from Uttar Pradesh. The impact of diesel emissions on air quality is well established, and the large influx of such buses significantly contributes to the degradation of air quality in Delhi, posing serious health risks to the residents," Rai stated In the letter.

He further requested the transport ministers to restrict the entry of diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh entering Delhi. "In light of this, I kindly request your esteemed Office to consider restricting the entry of diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh entering Delhi or implementing stricter regulations to control their emission norms. Together we can work out implementing more effective solutions like transition to CNG or Electric Buses for interstate transport along with strictly enforcing vehicle pollution norms," Rai said in the letter. Rai expressed hope that the request would be given due consideration for the betterment of the environment and public health.

GRAP-II imposed in Delhi-NCR

Earlier today, the Delhi Environment Minister announced that GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) rules have been enforced across North India as the air quality index (AQI) has crossed over 300. A meeting with senior officials was called to improve GRAP-II implementation in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday after the overall Air Quality Index dropped into the 'Very Poor' category in the region. Delhi recorded a daily average AQI of 310, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

