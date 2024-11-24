Delhi air pollution: AQI improves slightly, still remains in 'poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As Delhi battles with the alrming air pollution levels, the national capital witnerssed an AQI of 294 at 10 pm on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. The air quality remains in poor category despite getting improved as compared to rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the city's 24-hour average air quality index, recorded until 4 pm on Sunday, was 318 (very poor), improving rom the severe category recorded the previous day when it was 412. Moreover, none of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe category AQI on Sunday. The previous day 20 stations recorded severe air quality, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.

How was air quality recorded during the week?

The national capital's pollution level is decreasing as stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is strictly implemented in the city and nearby districts. This must be noted that Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe plus' category last Sunday morning as the AQI breached 450 for the first time this season. The air quality index worsened further on Monday, recording the season's highest average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 495.

In response, restrictions under GRAP III which were already implemented were augmented to GRAP IV across the city to address the escalating air pollution crisis. According to data, the city's air quality remained in the severe category from Monday to Wednesday. While there was a slight improvement on Thursday and Friday, it returned to the severe category on Saturday.

Smog, mist continues to cover Delhi

Meanwhile, a thick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, reducing visibility. The daytime temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moreover, the humidity levels fluctuated between 96 and 76 per cent during the day. In its forecast, the IMD has predicted moderate fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

