Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS Delhi

In a significant development, AIIM is all set to be delved into to improve emergency healthcare services as well as security measures, as the number of patients and included safety concerns has increased considerably. This step is to increase the emergency capacity ward by half, that is, by 2024. Emergency currently supports an emergency service with 200 functioning beds; daily, the number of emergencies swells to 700-800 cases, leading to a shortage. By adding 200 more beds, the total number will be increased to 400.

The addition is expected to bring some respite to the emergency ward and allow the hospital to better manage the increasing criticality. This is part of AIIMS's wider strategy towards greater improvement in its healthcare infrastructure for more timely treatment of patients who need urgent care.

Dr. M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, gave expression to the intended expansion as necessary from a hospital point of view, given the patients' throughput to the institute. As per his statement, the addition of "200 beds in the Emergency and Critical Care Blocks is a crucial step to ensure that we can continue to provide quality care without overcrowding."

AI security measures

Besides healthcare, AIIMS focuses on progressive security arrangements due to a grim rape and murder incident in a Kolkata hospital. AIIMS has piloted an installation of artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras at key vital access points on its campus premiising the Emergency and Mother and Child Blocks. These cameras are bolstered with facial recognition technology, develop unauthorized detection and securing breaches.

According to Dr Srinivas, the AI-enabled surveillance system formed part of AIIMS's measures to safeguard their patients and staff. This will ensure that cameras are located at critical entry and exit points, thus securing the premises of the hospital.

Future plans

AIIMS also intends to establish an Infectious Diseases Centre and will expand its teleconsultation services, which have been active during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, a new referral policy is being constructed by AIIMS to streamline patient referrals across AIIMS centres in India.

Through these strategies, AIIMS used a bulldozer method to build a solid foundation for high-quality service delivery with a guarantee of maximum safety for its clientele.