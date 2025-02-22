Delhi: AAP MLAs to take oath on February 24, LoP announcement after that, says Gopal Rai Delhi LoP announcement: By winning 22 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, AAP is now the opposition party in the National Capital. However, the party has not announced any name as Leader of Opposition.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now opposition in the Delhi assembly for the first time after it lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent elections. With the Delhi assembly session scheduled to begin on February 24, all eyes are on the Leader of Opposition post, which is yet to be announced by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Senior leader and one of the few top winning candidates of the Party, Gopal Rai shared an update regarding the same and said AAP MLAs will take oath on February 24 and LoP will be announced after that.

Delhi Leader of Opposition: AAP holds meeting

Gopal Rai said that AAP leaders held a meeting on Saturday with the state office bearers of all the frontal organisations of the party and they have started the process of restructuring the main wing. Rai further said AAP is intensifying the preparations of playing the role of a strong and positive opposition.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "Today, after the election (Delhi Assembly) results, we have held a meeting with the state office bearers of all the frontal organisations of AAP, in which all our major frontal organisations, Purvanchal wing, auto wing, women's wing...have participated today...We have started the process of restructuring the main wing. Similarly, the party will restructure its other wings. Our legislative party will raise its voice in the House, similarly, our wing in the society will be given the responsibility to raise its voice on those (promises made by the elected government in its manifesto) points. AAP will further intensify its preparations to play the role of a strong positive opposition...On 24th February, all the MLAs will take oath; after that, we will announce our LoP."

In the Delhi elections, AAP's top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. Among the senior leaders who won the elections are former CM Atishi and ministers Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain.

Delhi Assembly session

The Delhi Assembly session starts on February 24 with the oath-taking of new members and the election of the Speaker. As per the official bulletin, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 am and later in the afternoon, at 2:00 PM, the election of the Speaker will take place, a key event in establishing the legislative leadership for the upcoming term. On February 25th, the Lieutenant Governor will address the House.