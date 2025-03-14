Deb Mukherjee funeral: Hrithik Roshan spotted with crutches as actor recovers from knee injury Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday morning due to prolonged illness at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 83. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan who is recovering from a knee injury was spotted at the funeral of veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, walking with the support of elbow crutches. The Bollywood actor has sustained a knee injury and the doctor has advised him to rest, the actor's representative said on Friday.

"Hrithik has injured his knee. He wasn't shooting but it happened during rehearsals for the song for 'War 2'. Doctor has advised him to rest," the representative said. Hrithik's next feature film is "War 2", which is directed by Deb Mukherjee's filmmaker-son Ayan Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday morning due to prolonged illness at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 83. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.

Besides Hrithik, the funeral was attended by several family members and close friends, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

All about Deb Mukherjee

In the 1960s and 1970s, Mukherjee appeared in supporting roles in films like “Tu Hi Meri Zindagi”, “Abhinetri”, “Do Aankhen”, “Baton Baton Mein”, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander”, “King Uncle”, and “Kaminey”.

He also directed and produced the 1983 movie "Karate", starring Mithun Chakraborty, Kaajal Kiran, and Yogeeta Bali.

Mukherjee was part of the famous Samarth-Mukherjee family. He was the father-in-law of Ashutosh Gowariker and uncle of Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers were popular actor and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood actor Tanuja (mother of Kajol).

Mukherjee was married twice; his daughter Sunita from his first marriage is married to director Gowariker, and Ayan is his son from his second marriage