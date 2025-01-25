Chunav Manch: Manoj Tiwari vows to make Delhi world-class capital, 'Viksit Delhi before Viksit Bharat'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manoj Tiwari

Chunav Manch: BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari attended India TV's conclave, Chunav Manch, on Saturday (January 25). He spoke on scores of issues related to the Delhi Assembly elections. He said lies are being spread that the BJP will end free tickets for women in DTC buses. Refusing such rumours, he said that if it forms government, the BJP is planning to run 13,000 buses in the national capital instead.

Tiwari lambasted former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that he spoke lies on cleaning Yamuna. He said that even after 10 years Yamuna is not clean. Meanwhile, he also promised to clean Yamuna within 3 years.

On the question of the CM face in BJP, raised by the AAP, Tiwari slammed AAP asking who will be the groom but for us Delhi is the mother. He also took a dig at former Delhi Deputry CM Manish Sisodia stating that he fled from Pastparganj. Raking Kejriwal's remark on 'Farzi' voters (illegal voters), Tiwari said that they call people from Bihar and UP East farzi voters. Notably, Kejriwal had said that the BJP is taking people from Purvanchal and enrolling them as voters in Delhi.

Tiwari said that BJP never talks ill about anyone nor listens. When asked to speculate about the mood of Purvanchal people, Tiwari said, 'Why divide people?' He added that people from all regions live in Delhi and they should be seen holistically.

He said that PM Modi's vision and BJP's manifesto would be implemented and people in the 'kutchy colony' would be allowed to build their concrete houses. On the question of AAP's claim that the pace at which BJP is giving flats will take 90 years to give homes to all, Tiwari said that flats at DDA land are only being allotted but if the BJP comes to power, in 5 years 90 per cent homeless will get concrete homes.

When asked about the drastic difference in voting patterns in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he said that the trend would change this time as AAP had created a delusion which is shattered now. He also said that before Visksit Bharat, the BJP will make Viksit Delhi.

Meanwhile, he was also asked about how many seats he anticipates to win in Delhi. To this, Tiwari replied that the BJP is looking to win a minimum of 48 seats. Tiwari, a renowned singer, also hummed a song, 'Delhi Me BJP Sarkar Chahiyee.'