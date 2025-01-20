Chhatarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhatarpur Assembly elections

Chhatarpur is a prominent assembly constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies. It is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and shares boundaries with other constituencies like Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, and Kalkaji. The constituency is known for its historical and cultural landmarks, such as the Bageshwar Dham, Khajuraho Temple, and Jatashankar Temple. According to the 2011 Census, it had a population of around 99,519, with a male population of 53% and female population of 47%. The literacy rate stands at 69%, with male literacy at 75% and female literacy at 62%.

Chhatarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 141,283 voters, comprising 79,597 male voters and 61,674 female voters. There were 312 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2020 was 156, consisting of 141 men and 15 women.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 124,640. Out of this, 72,334 voters were male, and 51,739 were female. There were 567 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2015 was 156, consisting of 136 men and 20 women.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Chhatarpur constituency in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, along with 79 other constituencies of the national capital.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for the Chhatarpur Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 79 constituencies in Delhi.

Chhatarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

For the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency in the 2020 Delhi elections, several prominent candidates were fielded by different political parties. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Brahm Singh Tanwar, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) selected Kartar Singh Tanwar as their candidate. The Indian National Congress (INC) fielded Rajinder Tanwar, and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP-KR) chose Islam Ali as their representative. These candidates contested the seat as part of a highly competitive race in the constituency, aiming to secure the support of the electorate and represent the area in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Chhatarpur constituency, securing 69,411 votes, which accounted for 49.13% of the total votes. Despite a decrease of 5.16% from the previous election, his win marked a significant achievement for the party. Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished as the runner-up with 65,691 votes, or 46.15%, showing an increase of 9.71% in his vote share. Satish Lohia from the Indian National Congress (INC) received 3,874 votes (2.74%), while Suraj Bharti of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 369 votes (0.26%). Rana Sujeet Singh of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 177 votes (0.13%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chhatarpur constituency with a significant margin, securing 67,644 votes, which accounted for 54.29% of the total votes. This represented a substantial increase of 34.10% compared to the previous election. Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished as the runner-up with 45,405 votes, or 36.44%, experiencing a decrease of 8.63% in his vote share. Balram Singh Tanwar of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 9,339 votes, or 7.49%, which marked a decline of 23.04% in his support. Amit Vaid from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) garnered 627 votes (0.50%), while Bijender from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 503 votes (0.40%), showing a drop of 1.86%. Archana Yadav from the Socialist Party (SS) received 98 votes, or 0.07%, a slight decrease of 0.09%.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP)

2015: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP)

2013: Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP)

2008: Balram Tanwar (Congress)

Chhatarpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Chhatarpur constituency witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 61.1%, reflecting a strong participation from the electorate. This was a notable engagement, especially in comparison to the 2015 elections, where the voter turnout in the constituency was around 64.5%. While both years saw a significant level of participation, the 2020 election experienced a slight decline in turnout, which could be attributed to various factors, including the global pandemic and voter sentiment. Nevertheless, Chhatarpur continued to witness active voter involvement, indicating the importance of the constituency in the Delhi electoral landscape.