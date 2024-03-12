CAA implementation: Security tightened, flag marches in Delhi as police identify 43 'hotspots' across city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order.

Following the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the Centre, the national capital witnessed heightened security measures, particularly in sensitive areas such as northeastern parts of the city, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar. According to officials, the paramilitary forces conducted night patrols and flag marches to ensure peace and order in these regions.

Over 40 hotspots identified

With the Centre's implementation of the CAA, Delhi Police have identified 43 hotspots and intensified patrols in those areas. These include Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas, and Seemapuri, as confirmed by an official statement.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said that police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. "We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations. The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," he told news agency PTI.

Social media platforms being monitored

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours. Another officer said Delhi Police has held at least 29 meetings with peace committee members so that people do not "fall for rumours". He said patrolling will be increased in several parts of northeast Delhi with the arrival of more paramilitary personnel on Tuesday. In southeast Delhi, paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march as local police conducted patrolling on bikes.

Centre implements CAA rules

With the implementation of the CAA rules that came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules come into force with immediate effect, according to a gazette notification.

53 died, over 500 injured during CAA protests

The CAA, passed in Parliament in December 2019, had sparked nationwide protests, including in Delhi, where prolonged demonstrations took place in 2019-2020, with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh emerging as focal points of dissent. Earlier in 2020, the city experienced communal unrest in its northeastern parts related to the CAA issue, resulting in the loss of 53 lives and injuries to over 500 individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Citizenship Amendment Act implemented across India ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024