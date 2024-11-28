Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, police rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar.

A massive explosion was heard near a PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, according to police. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Police further added that it was verifying a call that was received regarding the explosion at the spot. Police team is also investigating the cause of the blast.

"A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by ANI.