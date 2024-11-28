Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, police rush to spot

Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, police rush to spot

Explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar: Police rushed to the spot and said it was verifying a call that was received regarding the explosion at the spot. The police team is also investigating the cause of the blast.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 12:47 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 12:54 IST
Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar.
Image Source : INDIA TV Explosion heard near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar.

A massive explosion was heard near a PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, according to police. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Police further added that it was verifying a call that was received regarding the explosion at the spot. Police team is also investigating the cause of the blast.

"A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Delhi Fire Service  was quoted as saying by ANI.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement