Speeding BMW crushes man to death in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A man died after he was hit by a woman driving a BMW car in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 4 am.

Delhi: A man died after he was hit by a woman driving a BMW car in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 4 am on Sunday.

Though the police arrested the woman, she was reportedly later released on bail. The incident took place at around 4 a.m. near Fun Cinema crossing.

The witnesses said that a woman was driving a BMW car which mowed down a man, said to be a resident of Basaidarapur village.

The victim was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Soon after the incident, a number of people assembled at the spot and raised slogans against the police and the accused.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR in this connection and were looking into the matter.

