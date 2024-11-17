BJP using ED, IT as tools to coerce opposition leaders: AAP reacts on Kailash Gahlot's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kailash Gahlot

Former Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot has stepped down from his ministerial position and resigned from the party's primary membership. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has reportedly accepted his resignation.

The development has sparked political buzz, with AAP sources alleging that Gahlot had no choice but to consider joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to multiple investigations by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department. Gahlot has reportedly been under scrutiny in several cases, with multiple raids conducted on his properties in recent months.

AAP leaders claim that the pressure from these probes left Gahlot cornered. “He was facing immense pressure due to ED and Income Tax investigations. The BJP is using these agencies to coerce opposition leaders into joining their fold. Gahlot’s resignation is part of their dirty political game,” said a senior AAP functionary, alleging that the BJP is weaponising central agencies to manipulate electoral outcomes in Delhi.

The allegations from AAP are not new. The party has repeatedly accused the BJP of using agencies like ED and CBI to target its leaders. "This is BJP’s sinister conspiracy to win Delhi elections using central agencies. They cannot win on merit, so they resort to such tactics," the party stated in an official response.

Kailash Gahlot, a prominent face in AAP, has been a key figure in Delhi politics. His departure marks another significant blow to the party amid a series of high-profile exits and challenges from central agencies.

Kailash Gahlot, who has held key portfolios such as Home, Transport, Information Technology, and Women and Child Development in the Delhi government, has resigned from both his ministerial role and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a resignation letter addressed to party leader Arvind Kejriwal and shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gahlot cited “grave challenges” within the party, expressing disappointment over unfulfilled promises and shifting priorities.

“Political ambitions have overshadowed our commitment to the people, leaving many promises unfulfilled,” Gahlot wrote. He pointed to the party's failure to ecologically restore the Yamuna River, which remains severely polluted despite assurances of revival. Gahlot also mentioned the controversy surrounding the costly renovation of Kejriwal’s residence, referred to as the “Sheeshmahal” episode, remarking that such incidents have “made everyone question whether we still embody the spirit of the Aam Aadmi.”

Gahlot further criticised AAP’s preoccupation with political battles, especially with the central government, stating it has “severely hindered” the party’s ability to effectively serve the people of Delhi.

Gahlot’s exit has raised questions about internal strife within AAP and its trajectory as it navigates increasing challenges ahead of upcoming elections.