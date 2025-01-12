Delhi Election: BJP fields Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad after denying him ticket for Kapil Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and his party colleague Kapil Mishra

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Mohan Singh Bisht from the Mustafabad constituency after denying him a ticket for Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. The announcement of a ticket given to Bisht comes hours after he publically expressed his disappointment over Mishra's name including in the second candidates' list from his constituency. Later, a senior party leader claimed he was pacified after a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda.

Earlier in the day Bisht said that the party's decision to replace him with Mishra was "wrong" and its consequences will be visible after voting on February 5.

"You have challenged the 'samaj' (his Uttarakhandi community), not Mohan Singh Bisht. The BJP will lose at least 8-10 seats because of this decision, including Karawal Nagar, Burari, Mustafabad and Gokalpuri," Bisht warned.

He also was ambivalent on whether he will remain in the BJP or not. The BJP legislator said he will open his cards on January 15, hinting he might file nomination papers from Karwal Nagar as an independent or after joining another party.

The BJP fielded Mishra, a Hindutva hardliner, from Karwal Nagar in North East Delhi, which was rocked by massive communal violence just after the 2020 Assembly polls.

Bisht complained, "Those who work hard have no existence in the BJP while those who indulge in flattery are rewarded. The party has taken a decision and it will have its consequence on February 5 when it will be realise the value of ground-level workers."

BJP releases names of 59 candidates so far

The BJP on Saturday released the second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded Mishra and Harish Khurana for the crucial elections in the national capital. Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from the Moti Nagar constituency. With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 59 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

