Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes to CM Atishi, urges her to probe excise policy case, tackle key issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

Moments after AAP leader Atishi was sworn in as Delhi's third woman Chief Minister, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday (September 21) sent a letter urging her to immediately order an inquiry into the Delhi excise policy case and address other pressing concerns, such as the poor condition of roads in the city.

In his detailed letter, Tiwari, while raising questions about the financial irregularities, called for an investigation into the construction of a semi-permanent school structure that allegedly cost₹25 lakhs, far exceeding the estimated₹5 lakhs typically required.

Furthermore, Tiwari, appealing on behalf of the people of Delhi, also requested the Chief Minister to work towards reducing the high electricity and water bills burdening residents. "Everyone, whether a poor, middle class, or businessperson, is deeply concerned about the rising costs of water and electricity," Tiwari wrote.

"The people of Delhi have great trust in their third woman Chief Minister. If the former Chief Minister tries to obstruct your work to hide his inefficiencies, let us know. We, the Delhi MPs, are ready to support you," he added.





Significantly, the letter by the BJP MP comes moments after AAP leader Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier resigned from the top post, citing that he would not sit in the CM's chair till people give him a 'certificate of honesty'.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar in the excise policy corruption case, earlier had said, "I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail?"

"I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM, only when people say we are honest," he added.

Meanwhile, Atishi, in her emotional address, earlier stated that Kejriwal's decision to step down was a deeply sorrowful moment for Delhi. She also clarified that while she has been entrusted with the role of Chief Minister for the interim period, her tenure will last only until the upcoming elections. “Don’t congratulate me or garland me for becoming Chief Minister. I will hold this position only until the elections. If we win, Arvind Kejriwal will return as Chief Minister,” Atishi said.